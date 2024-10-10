Fiducient Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 876.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,829 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NVIDIA by 892.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 741.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,942,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

