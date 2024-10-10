PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 607.19 ($7.95) and traded as high as GBX 674.98 ($8.83). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.77), with a volume of 57,217 shares traded.

PayPoint Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £488.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.35, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 681.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 607.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

