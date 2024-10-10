New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$1.33. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

New Zealand Energy Stock Up 9.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.71.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a negative net margin of 229.86% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post 0.9340659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

