Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.52 and traded as high as $29.35. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 11,277 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PDEX. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pro-Dex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PDEX

Pro-Dex Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $100.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 43.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.