Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.52 and traded as high as $29.35. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 11,277 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on PDEX. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pro-Dex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PDEX
Pro-Dex Stock Up 5.7 %
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 43.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.