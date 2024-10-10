Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.81 and traded as high as C$9.47. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$9.44, with a volume of 71,364 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. The firm has a market cap of C$565.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.81.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5351732 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Group

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total transaction of C$41,246.00. In other news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$199,400.00. Also, Director Steve Stein sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$41,246.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,370. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.