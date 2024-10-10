Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.22 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 33.80 ($0.44). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.41), with a volume of 272,768 shares changing hands.

Carclo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 968.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £22.76 million, a PE ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.22.

Get Carclo alerts:

Insider Activity at Carclo

In other Carclo news, insider Rachel Amey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £1,150 ($1,505.04). 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

See Also

