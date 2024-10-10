Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $7.25. Koss shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 132,272 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koss in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOSS
Koss Stock Up 0.4 %
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.58% of Koss worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.