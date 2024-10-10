iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

LRGF stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

