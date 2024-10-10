Financial Comparison: Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) versus The Competition

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 665 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million N/A -470.79 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $972.03 million $76.39 million 64.00

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 128 728 960 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.98%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions peers beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

