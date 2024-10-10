Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

