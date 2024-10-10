Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78.

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

