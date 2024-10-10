DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08, a P/E/G ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.42. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $146.36.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,503 shares of company stock valued at $28,709,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in DoorDash by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 97.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

