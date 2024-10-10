Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
NYSE:CPRI opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.97. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
