Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Trading 15.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.80. 50,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 22,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Mobiquity Technologies Trading Up 15.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative net margin of 399.11% and a negative return on equity of 243.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform comprising adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, avails engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, wrap up reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

