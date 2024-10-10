Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 51,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 23,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Chijet Motor Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78.

About Chijet Motor

(Get Free Report)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.