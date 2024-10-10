Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 66,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 85,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Volatus Aerospace Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$114.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

Get Volatus Aerospace alerts:

Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.12 million for the quarter. Volatus Aerospace had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.20%.

Volatus Aerospace Company Profile

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volatus Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volatus Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.