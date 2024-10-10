Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

