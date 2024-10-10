Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) Trading 27.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) were up 27.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 38,924,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16,554% from the average daily volume of 233,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Carmell Stock Up 27.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carmell

About Carmell

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carmell stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carmell Co. ( NASDAQ:CTCX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Carmell as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

