Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. 665,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 798,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective (up from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.