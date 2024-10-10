BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.25 and last traded at C$12.25. 3,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.27.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.14.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

See Also

