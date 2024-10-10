TEAM (LON:TEAM) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.68 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.68 ($0.15). Approximately 6,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 46,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.17 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.39.

TEAM plc provides investment and fund management, financial advice treasury services in Jersey and Channel Islands. It engages in discretionary and advisory investment management activities. The company offers portfolio management services to private clients, individuals, trusts, and charities. TEAM plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

