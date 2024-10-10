United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.55. 21,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 26,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 1,013.13%.

Institutional Trading of United Homes Group

United Homes Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Homes Group stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in United Homes Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UHG Free Report ) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.61% of United Homes Group worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

