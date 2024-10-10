United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.55. 21,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 26,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
United Homes Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 1,013.13%.
Institutional Trading of United Homes Group
United Homes Group Company Profile
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Homes Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.