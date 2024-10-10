Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 24,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 67,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Brera Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

