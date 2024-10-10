Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $135.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,992.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,896 shares of company stock valued at $74,184,724 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,341,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

