Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $29.39.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

