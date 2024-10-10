Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nine Energy Service were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 89.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 352.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

NINE stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Insider Activity at Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 470,362 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $743,171.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,036 shares of company stock worth $45,697. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

