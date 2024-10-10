Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 900 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $59.91 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.63 million, a PE ratio of 127.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 519.15%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

