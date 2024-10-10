iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 150.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

