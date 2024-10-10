Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 103,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Berry by 287.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 43.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Berry Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.47 million, a PE ratio of 540.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,800.00%.

Insider Activity at Berry

In related news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $211,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,939.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

