Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $529,000 Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XT opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

