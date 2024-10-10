Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $548,000 Stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,892 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $318.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.51.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

