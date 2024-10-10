Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 312,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

GORO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

