Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 66,319 Shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vox Royalty were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOXR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $3,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

VOXR opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 million, a PE ratio of 294.29 and a beta of 1.00. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vox Royalty Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.50%.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

