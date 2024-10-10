Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $8,412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,682 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of REFI stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

(Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.