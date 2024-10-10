Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 309,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 391,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 253,905 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter.

AVEM opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

