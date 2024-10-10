Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $535,000 Position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

