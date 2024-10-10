Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COFS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChoiceOne Financial Services news, President Michael J. Burke, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChoiceOne Financial Services news, President Michael J. Burke, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly Potes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,650. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,900 shares of company stock worth $154,085. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $32.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.70.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.