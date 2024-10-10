Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Shares Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 35,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 125,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Unusual Machines in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unusual Machines stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Unusual Machines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

