Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 119,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 145,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

