Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,127,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,546,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Zoomcar Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Get Zoomcar alerts:

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoomcar

Zoomcar Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZCAR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.07% of Zoomcar as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.