Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,127,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,546,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Zoomcar Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.
Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoomcar
Zoomcar Company Profile
Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zoomcar
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.