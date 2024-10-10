Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.97. 61,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,092,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Collective Audience Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Collective Audience Company Profile

