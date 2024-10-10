U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.33. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 169,625 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

