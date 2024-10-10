Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $6.90. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 15,225 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISSC

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at $875,612.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,612.83. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 5,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,502.53. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.