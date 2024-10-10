Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.20. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 7,704 shares traded.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

