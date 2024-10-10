Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $5.05. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 21,689 shares traded.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.
