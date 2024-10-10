WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.83 and traded as high as $52.55. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 126,791 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 51,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

