Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $11.31. Vivendi shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 1,654 shares changing hands.
Vivendi Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
