The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $13.28. The China Fund shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 87,301 shares changing hands.

The China Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The China Fund by 45.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

