Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 57,742 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $78.21 million, a PE ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter.
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.
