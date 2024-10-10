Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

